22,965 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.69. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,300. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

