1irstGold Price Down 3% This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $5,553.90 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $61.72 or 0.00282695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

