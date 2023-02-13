1,962 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $120.62. 150,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

