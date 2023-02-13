15,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 893,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

