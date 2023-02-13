14,192 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in GitLab by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab Trading Up 0.9 %

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $76.48.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

