0x Achieves Market Cap of $186.98 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $186.98 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00425841 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,101.31 or 0.28208493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.