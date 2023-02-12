Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,170 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

