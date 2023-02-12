Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $128.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.