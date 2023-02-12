Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZSHGY remained flat at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 663. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

