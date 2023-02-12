ZClassic Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $428,706.11 and approximately $18.14 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00213479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

