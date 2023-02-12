Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.22 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $44.74 or 0.00205185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $730.57 million and approximately $73.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00076022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00052275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.