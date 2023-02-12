Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

