Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.1 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of YLLXF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a report on Thursday.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

