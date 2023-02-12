Xylem’s (XYL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.30.

XYL stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

