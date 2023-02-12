Wrapped Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.69 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and approximately $7,264.36 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00431682 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,299.46 or 0.28595412 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02480699 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,865.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.