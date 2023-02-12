Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.95 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $98.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $21,901.86 or 0.99905559 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00432864 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.66 or 0.28673668 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,197 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

