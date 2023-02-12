WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.27

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $295.38 million and $0.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.01468481 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006737 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015183 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00037442 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.01658990 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
