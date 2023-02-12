WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.27

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $295.38 million and $0.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.01468481 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006737 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015183 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.01658990 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939057 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

