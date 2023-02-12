Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,096.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Woolworths Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Woolworths Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of WOLWF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.
About Woolworths Group
Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths Group (WOLWF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.