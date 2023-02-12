Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 12,446 Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

