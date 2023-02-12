Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 334,341 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 334,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

