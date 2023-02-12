Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMAQ opened at $10.30 on Friday. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

