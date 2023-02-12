Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,294 Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pono Capital were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

PONO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Pono Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Pono Capital Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

