Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LHC Group worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

