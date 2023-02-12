WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $882.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WisdomTree Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

