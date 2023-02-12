Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.