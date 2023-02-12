WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

