WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHTPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.74) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.12) to GBX 1,390 ($16.71) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.20) to GBX 1,900 ($22.84) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.