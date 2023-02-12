Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WBBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. Westbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

