Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Westbury Bancorp Price Performance
WBBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. Westbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westbury Bancorp (WBBW)
