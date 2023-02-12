West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of West Fraser Timber worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.25 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

