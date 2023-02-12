Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

