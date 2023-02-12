Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

