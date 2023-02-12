Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

