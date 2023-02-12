Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $26.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

GPK opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

