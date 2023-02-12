Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Update

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,614,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 32,195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,228.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Weimob from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Weimob Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEMXF remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Weimob has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Featured Articles

