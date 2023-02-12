Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $177.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.44.

WING stock opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

