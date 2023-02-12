Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.67 million and $838,176.94 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00083702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025339 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,930,381 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

