Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $39.75 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $690,844.71 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00082147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,930,387 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

