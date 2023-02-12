Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €181.00 ($194.62) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €139.90 ($150.43) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €128.38 and a 200 day moving average of €128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

