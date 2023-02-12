Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.4 %

WKCMF traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($193.55) to €183.00 ($196.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($166.67) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($156.99) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

