VYNE Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 550,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.33% and a negative net margin of 898.84%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

