Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,745,000 after buying an additional 243,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

