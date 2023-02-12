Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

VRTX stock opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.25 and a 200 day moving average of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

