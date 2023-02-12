Veritaseum Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $11,761.13 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $32.13 or 0.00146149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

