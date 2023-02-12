Verge Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and $751,815.53 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,987.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00427981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00736338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00572518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,921,763 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

