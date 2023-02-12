Venus Price Reaches $5.82 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Venus has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and $1.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00026610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,630,993 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

