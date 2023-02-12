Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Tops $58.93 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0218693 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

