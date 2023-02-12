Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 885.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

