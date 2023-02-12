Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Ventas worth $41,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventas Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

