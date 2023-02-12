Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNWTF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VNWTF remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.