Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNWTF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VNWTF remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

