VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 69.0% in January

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

VAPR stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,147. VaporBrands International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

