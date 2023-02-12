VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 69.0% in January

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Price Performance
VAPR stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,147. VaporBrands International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About VaporBrands International
